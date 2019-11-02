Proceeds of Ozark Nursery Chili Cook Off benefits the Joplin Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri flower shop puts their coworkers to the test in a cook off for a good cause.

Ozark Nursery of Joplin held the 5th Annual Chili Cook Off benefiting the Joplin Humane Society.

Nursery employees made their own chili to be judged by customers.

Visitors voted using cash and also donated pet food, treats, and needed supplies.

Ozark Nursery has adopted a few strays over the years, so the owner knows how important it is to help animal shelters, like the Joplin Humane Society.

Gayl Navarro, owner of Ozark Nursery, says, “Around here we have animals, and we love our animals, and then we know that rescue is very important for the animals, so we do anything we can to support that. A lot of ours are walk-ins.”

Navarro adds that she hopes the community comes out and helps the nursery raise as much as they can for the Humane Society.