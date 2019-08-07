Proceeds from Planet Aid bins help Joplin mission

JOPLIN, Mo. – The start of the school year is just a matter of days away for many four state students which means some families will be getting rid of gently worn clothing that no longer fit. But simply throwing them away doesn’t help the environment or families that can’t afford to buy them.

An alternative is placing them in Planet Aid containers that are located at the Walmart Super Center on 15th and Range Line and Food 4 Less near 32nd and Range Line.

A Kansas City based not-for-profit organization called Planet Aid unloads the containers periodically and sells the clothes and shoes inside and then shares the proceeds with Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission.

“They’re getting ready to add four new ones at four new locations and then they’ve also said if there are businesses out there, they could find another six or eight, we could put those in place as well throughout Joplin and the surrounding area so there might be a business out there that would be willing, we’d love to hear from you on that.” Travis Hurley, Director of Advancement, Watered Gardens Ministries

If your business would agree to put out one of the bins, you can contact Watered Gardens at 417-623-6030 ext. 113, Monday through Friday.