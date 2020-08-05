Price of gold continues to rise

JOPLIN, Mo. — The price of gold has hit yet another all time high.

And Brian Newton of Newton’s Jewelers says it’s not the only precious metal that continues to rise in value.

He says palladium and platinum are also on the rise.

One of the factors driving the increase has to do with the upcoming general election — the price tends to go up when there’s a possibility that an election could affect taxes.

Newton says another factor for putting money into metals is because some feel it’s a safer alternative than the stock market and other types of traditional investments.

He says one thing is for sure, you can get more bang for the buck if you sell the gold you currently aren’t wearing.

Brian Newton, Owner, Newton’s Jewelers, said, “So it’s a good opportunity, if you’re not wearing it and if it’s in a drawer at home, just go ahead and cash out of it, especially at $2,000 an ounce gold.”

In fact, just while this interview with Newton was being filmed, the price of gold was even higher than it was at the start of the day.