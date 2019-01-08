News

Price Chopper in Ft. Scott will be closing

A Ft. Scott grocery store will be closing.

Barry Queen, owner of Price Chopper, announced the closing of the Ft. Scott facility. Queen says the customer business necessary to support store expenses wasn't there.

Beginning this Wednesday, all merchandise will be marked thirty-three percent off regular price. Store hours will be nine am through 7pm until all merchandise is liquidated.

In response to the announcement, Ft. Scott city manager Dave Martin says the city will work with associated wholesale grocers to find a replacement for Price Chopper.

