Preview of events at July Third Thursday in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Downtown Joplin Alliance will be hosting its monthly community event, Third Thursday.

Four state area community members can eat, drink and enjoy the local businesses in town. The two sponsors for this month will be Heartland Pet Products and Leggett and Platt. Heartland will be partnering with Doc Dogs and hosting dog competitions while Leggett and Platt will be using their products to create an obstacle course for kids to enjoy.

“It’s really a great stepping stone for them to be able to try their business out in a very low cost setting.” Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance Executive Director

In addition, KSN/KODE will be hosting our monthly Four States Idol competition. Contestants ages 15-28 are invited to come out and audition to become the next Four States Idol. Our monthly winners will compete against each other on the main stage at the last Third Thursday of the year in October. If you’ve tried out before, but didn’t win, you are welcome to come out and try again.

The event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 on Main Street.