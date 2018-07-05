Preventing vacation theft

With this being the vacation season as well as the 4th of July, many of us have spent at least some time away from our homes. And that can increase the odds of your home and property becoming the victim of theft. But there are ways to try and prevent that from happening.

If one house is occupied and another one on the same street isn't, which one will burglars target? The answer is the one that's empty. So Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department says the key is to fool them into thinking someone's home, even though you really aren't.

"So we would recommend mowing the yard before you leave and if you're gonna be gone before it needs mowed again have somebody else come mow it while you're gone. Have a neighbor or friend or a family member come pick up your mail and newspapers or contact the post office or appropriate people to stop delivery of those things if you're gone for a while,” says Captain Trevor Duncan.

And as much as you can't wait to show the world just how great of a time you're having away from your house, Duncan says wait until you come back home before you start posting pictures on social media. Also, depending upon where you live, your local police or sheriff's department may be able to periodically check on your home until you get back.

"And you can notify the police department of your address and your your absence time and our Sentinel Program can go do what they call a house checks where they'll come and check your house and make sure everything is secure, make sure everything's ok while you're gone,” says Captain Duncan.

Other tips include leaving lights on inside and outside your house or even putting them on a timer.