Pressure mounts for lawmakers to pass trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

KANSAS – Pressure is mounting for lawmakers to pass a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

On Tuesday, agriculture and business groups sent a letter to Congress urging them to pass the deal.

Leaders of the three countries signed the USMCA in November, but it has to be approved by each government. Many in the agriculture industry are hoping are the deal is what’s best for farmers and that it can get done soon.

“We just need to work hard on all places we can move our ag products in international markets.” Bob Haselwood, Soybean Farmer

If the deal is passed, it would replace NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was put in place 25 years ago.