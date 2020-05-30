JOPLIN, Mo. — A Presidential Executive Order could lead to sweeping changes in how social media handles controversial posts and potential lawsuits that could come from it.

John Motazedi, SNC2, said, “The president is concerned that Facebook, Twitter, etc. are posting comments that are not necessarily truthful or taken out of context for statements he’s making.”

And now President Trump has signed an executive order asking the Federal Communications Commission to re-evaluate a law known as Section 230.

“Basically stated that a company such as Facebook or Twitter cannot be held responsible for content posted on their sites by their users.”

Change that protection, and there could be a rush to sue.

“A lot of social media companies that have been protected for years to lawsuits.”

Opponents of Section 230, like President Trump, argue some social media platforms are misusing their protection to target posts they don’t agree with.

But supporters claim any changes to Section 230 would damage free speech rights.

Arguments that date back decades.

“This debate has gone back and forth between the Democrats and Republicans since 20 years ago when the original law went into place.”

It’s still unclear what, if anything, will change with Section 230.

