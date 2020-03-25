President wants businesses back open by Easter

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, President Donald Trump said he’d like to see businesses back open by Easter.

But Gov. Asa Hutchinson thinks we still have a ways to go.

When asked about the President’s comments today, Hutchinson said he didn’t hear the President’s remarks but believes he is speaking in a “hopeful manner.”

“I think we would all love to see life back to normal by Easter. Do I think that’s going to happen? As I indicated before, we are still on the upswing. We are going to see more cases and more disruption,” Hutchinson said.

Referencing the economic impact, President Trump has expressed concern that the cure right now could end up being worse than the virus.