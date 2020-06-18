President Trump talks more stimulus checks and police reform in exclusive interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The President says he’ll support the GOP police reform bill introduced this morning by Republican Senator Tim Scott.

And the President says he is not afraid of a second wave of covid 19, but even as the economy begins to recover, he did not rule out another round of coronavirus stimulus checks.

President Trump, said, “We are working on something that will be very dramatic, very good.”

President Donald Trump told me in a one on one interview that he’s not done with efforts to jump-start the economy devastated by the coronavirus.

“I think we are looking at a phase 4. Phase one, two and three have been fantastic for people generally, small businesses owners also, but we are looking at doing something else in addition.”

The President says Americans could be receiving a second stimulus check this Summer.

But as for a second wave of the virus, he says he’s not concerned.

“Because we know how to put it out.”

President Trump is going full speed ahead holding his first rally this weekend in Tulsa.

Despite reports of cases increasing in some states including Oklahoma.

“We have over a million requests for tickets. There has never been anything like that. Nobody has ever heard of such a thing.”

We talked to the President the day after he met with the families of victims of police brutality.

“Their whole lives were shattered by what happened….devastating”

The President said it was important to sign his executive order on police reform.

“We have great police, great law enforcement. But you have people that make mistakes and you have some bad ones too…what profession.”

The President says he’s also on board with the senate republican police reform bill unveiled Wednesday morning.

Will you support it?

“Well I will and I’ve looked at it.”

But he says the fate of further police reform is now up to the Democrats who have threatened to block the bill in the senate.

While most Democrats don’t want to “abolish” police, many do want to make it easier to sue officers and police departments for violent acts.

We asked the President if in the midst nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Will it be more difficult to unite the country in the middle of a reelection campaign?

“I don’t think so.”

“There is a great feeling. I think there is just a great pride in the country.”