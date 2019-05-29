President Trump signs emergency declaration for Kansas

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON - FEMA announces that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Kansas to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by flooding beginning on May 9, 2019, and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

This assistance will be provided Anderson, Butler, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Harvey, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, Reno, Sumner, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

David Gervino has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Gervino said that additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.