President Trump Releases Transcript of Ukraine Conversation

The White House today released notes of a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president.​

Notes of the call depict President Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into why that country’s top prosecutor apparently had ended an investigation of the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.​

In the call President Trump also raises allegations that former Vice President Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of his son.​

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor regarding the announcement and the transcript release.

The White House released the call notes after mounting pressure from Democrats, who have begun a formal impeachment inquiry to determine whether Mr. Trump sought the help of a foreign leader to boost his campaign.​

The White House says the summary of the call was not a verbatim transcript and that it represented a record of “the notes and recollections of situation room officers and national security council policy staff” who listen to official conversations.​

Read the full Ukraine conversation transcript below.