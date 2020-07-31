President Trump quiet on Kansas Senate race

KANSAS — President Donald Trump is normally very outspoken on his opinions.

But the president has been oddly quiet about the competitive U.S. Senate race here in Kansas.

The Republican U.S. Senate candidates have all expressed their complete support for President Trump, but it sounds like the President is not likely to do the same.

President Trump has apparently told associates that he will not be endorsing or weighing in on the Kansas senate race.

But in other states, the president is quick to show his support for conservative candidates. So why is this race different? According to Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty, the President is being pulled in two different directions.

Senate candidate Kris Kobach has a close relationship with Trump, while the other candidates do not.

Dr. Bob Beatty, Political analyst, said, “There’s really nobody in Kansas, really, that’s closer to Donald Trump than Kris Kobach. I mean he has this extensive relationship. So, this is a personal decision for Donald Trump.”

But, on the other side, it’s a political decision, according to Dr. Beatty.

“Many republicans in D.C. are showing Trump polls saying that Kobach would lose in the General Election to the democrat.”

Beatty says, republicans think the best option to beat the democratic candidate is Dr. Roger Marshall.

So they are pushing the President to endorse Marshall to avoid potentially losing an important republican seat in the Senate.

Even political action committees with ties to the democratic party are putting out ads supporting Kobach in the primary election because they believe democratic front-runner Barbara Bollier could beat him in the November election by.

For now, President Trump is choosing to stay silent.

But Dr. Beatty says it wouldn’t be unusual for the President to make a last minute endorsement before election day.