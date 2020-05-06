President Trump proclaims May 5th as remembering missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives

A cross and women’s shoes are displayed in front of the National Congress headquarters to call the officials’ attention to the high rate of violence against women in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Demonstrations are being held around the world on occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. (AP Photo /Eraldo Peres)

UNITED STATES — Today, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed May 5, 2020, as Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day. The proclamation reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to reverse the trend of violence affecting American Indians and Alaska Natives and to remember those missing or lost.

American Indian and Alaska Native people have suffered injustices for hundreds of years, including today’s rampant domestic and sexual violence carried out primarily against women and girls. Today, President Trump has proclaimed a day to remember all those missing and lost to this unacceptable violence. William P. Barr, Attorney General

According to Barr, the Presidential Task Force has partnered with Tribal Nations to end the violence against women in tribes. The department is hiring 11 coordinators to consult with tribes and develop common protocols to address the violence.

Today, I hope to give attention to the voices of American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls who have been the victims of violent crime. We should listen to their experiences. We should heed the concerns of their families and friends in Indian Country. We should be inspired to take action and confront this tragic victimization. During this Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day, United States Attorneys reaffirm our commitment to stop the cycle of violence against the first Americans, and we honor all those impacted by these terrible crimes. Trent Shores, United States Attorney

In November 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores was appointed to the task force. The task force is working to develop protocols, procedures, and best practices to address new and unsolved missing and murdered cases.

You can learn more about the Operation Lady Justice here and about the Justice Department’s MMIP initiative here.

The Senate resolution was drafted in memory of Hanna Harris, whose birthday was May 5th. Harris was found murdered in Montana in 2013.