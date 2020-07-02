President Trump disagrees on renaming military bases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – The 2020 Defense Bill could now be in jeopardy as President Trump threatened to veto the multibillion-dollar spending plan if Democrats continue pushing to rename military bases currently named after confederate leaders.

While the bill does have a pay raise for soldiers, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley believes congress should have public hearings on the bill.

“What I’m opposed to are the democrats doing this behind closed doors unilaterally as part of this cancel culture agenda,” Hawley said in response to the effort to rename.

But the amendment does have some bipartisan support from republicans.

“My perspective is, those houses on those military bases, we should honor those units not necessarily the confederate general, ” Republican Senator Joni Ernst said.

“Somebody who fought for the confederacy to try to preserve slavery to me is not someone who should be the subject of honor,” Democratic Representative Dan Kildee said.

President Trump says we should preserve the history of the bases.