President Trump approves Disaster Declaration for Jasper County

MISSOURI (AP) — President Donald Trump approves a major disaster declaration for certain counties in Missouri.

The Declaration covers assistance for residents and businesses in 20 counties across the state.

Jasper County is the only one listed in the Four State area.

Those living in the county can register for FEMA assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, and replacement of household items.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says, “While Missourians have been working hard to rebuild and pull together to support one another, as we always do, the President’s action means important federal assistance will be available to help Missouri families recover in these 20 counties.”

If you need to register with FEMA, click here.