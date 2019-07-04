President of Mercy Hospital Joplin announces resignation

JOPLIN, Mo. – Mercy Hospital’s president announces his resignation Wednesday.

Gary Pulsipher says he will retire on July 26th. Pulsipher has been the president of Mercy Hospital Joplin for nearly a decade. Before he was named president of Mercy Joplin he worked in Lebanon. He says the timing was right and he’s excited to get back to family.

“We’ll eventually get out by family, out west, yeah it’s an exciting time. And I feel real good about it, we have great leadership with Mercy, so I don’t worry about that at all, we have great support from our ministry office in St. Louis and Springfield. So it just felt like a perfect time to take this opportunity to retire, and in ten years, we’ve come through a lot, a lot of work.” Gary Pulsipher, Mercy Hospital Joplin President

Mercy Hospital Joplin’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dennis Manley also announces he’s retiring in Joplin. The hospital’s chief executive director of patient care services has been named interim chief nursing officer. An interim president of the hospital is expected to be named in coming weeks.