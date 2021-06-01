President Biden Visits Tulsa, OK and delivers a speech for the “Tulsa Race Massacre”

TULSA, OK – President Biden, today, delivered a speech in Tulsa to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the “Tulsa Race Massacre.”

He’s the first president to visit the site where a white mob murdered hundreds of black Americans in 1921.

The visit has renewed calls for congress to tackle reparations for all black Americans whose families endured similar violence.

“This is not a matter of past trauma it is concurrent” Says Chief Engunwale Amusa: Tulsa victim descendant.

Two weeks ago, survivors and their descendants called on congress to acknowledge the attack and provide reparations.



“we are looking for justice because for centuries injustice has cost our families an unspeakable price”

The White House says President Biden supports legislation to study broader reparations for black Americans.



But hasn’t endorsed specific payments for Tulsa Massacre victims.

Instead, Tuesday the president announced new efforts to close the wealth gap by promoting black home ownership and small businesses nationwide.



“He’s handling this appropriately.” Says Democratic Congressman, Emanuel Cleaver.

But many republicans remain opposed.



“I can’t think of a more divisive polarizing or unjust measure.” Says Republican Congressman, Tom McClintock.

AT A FEBRUARY HEARING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN TOM MCCLINTOCK CALLED THEM UNFAIR.



He also called them unfair, “would by government force require people who never owned slaves to reparations to those who never were slaves.”



“That’s just not what it is.” Says Cleaver.

Instead of simple payments, Cleaver says the study could find different ways to bring justice to black Americans, and hopes Tuesday’s visit moves the issue forward.