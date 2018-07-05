Preparing for 9th Annual Bobber Drop

Grand Lake is preparing for its 9th Annual Bobber Drop.

Grand Lake Sports Center is one of the businesses sponsoring the event.

At the Bobber Drop there will be 6,300 fishing bobbers distributed via a helicopter over Grand Lake.

Inside the bobbers there will be various prizes for the public to collect.

In order to make that happen the center is asking for donations from businesses.

This can include gift certificates for free drinks or dinners.

One of the reasons this event is sponsored is to encourage people to support local businesses.

If you are interested in making a donation you can call the Grand Lake Sports Center at 918-786-2300.

