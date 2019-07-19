Preparations underway for Marian Days in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Southwest Missouri’s biggest festival will kick off in just a couple of weeks, but preparations are already underway.

Dozens of tents are already standing for Marian Days in Carthage and there are many more to come. They’re expecting to set up nearly 250 of the large tents and that doesn’t include the countless small tents visitors will bring. Roads closest to the event will shut down at the end of next week to make way for tens of thousands of pedestrians.

“We have people camping not only in the grounds proper, but to the south and they cross Fairview. And so it’s not only that, it’s also we screen everyone that comes in to make sure and keep the gangs out things like that. So it is a safety issue.” Greg Dagnan, Carthage Police Department Chief

Marian Days road closings start at 7 am on Saturday, July 27th with the official festival beginning on August 1st.