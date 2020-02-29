Premier Surgical Institute recognized for high patient satisfaction

GALENA, Ks. — A local hospital is getting a stamp of approval from its patients.

Consumer website Hospital Compare is recognizing Premier Surgical Institute of Galena.

It’s one of only 22 hospitals in the nation where at least a 93% of patients said they would recommend the hospital.

Joe Caputo, Mercy Galena Administrator, said, “From our patients, receiving recognition is really a heartwarming thing for us because it’s confirmation that the care that we’re delivering is appreciated and deserved and well loved by our patients.”

There was just one other medical campus in Kansas on the list – in Salina – and five in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The full list of hospitals recognized is available here.