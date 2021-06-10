Preliminary report: First May on record with no EF-3 or stronger tornadoes

(KSNF/KODE) – The Storm Prediction Center has released some surprising new statistics in its May 2021 severe weather synopsis.

The most “remarkable” statistic shows the month was the first May on record with no tornadoes that were rated EF-3 or stronger.

That’s what preliminary data is showing, at least.

Record keeping began in 1950, so this is the first May since then, across the nation, that tornadoes were on the low-end of the Enhanced Fujita scale.

However, the month saw a quantity of tornadoes.

May 2021 had 289 tornadoes across the nation, which is slightly higher than the 2011-2020 yearly average of 272.

The full report can be found on the Storm Prediction Center‘s social media.