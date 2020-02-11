Preliminary hearing set for the murder of MacKenna Milhon

To read the original story, click here!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Lonnie Leroy Williams, the man charged for the murder of MacKenna Milhon, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9, 2020.

Deputies say Williams picked Milhon up at the Kum n Go on Kansas Expressway and Norton Road on the night of December 19, 2019.

Initially, Williams told deputies he dropped Milhon off that night and didn’t see her again.

A probable cause statement says, during a later interview, Williams confessed to stabbing Milhon. Williams claimed she hit him while he was driving north of Springfield.

According to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, the autopsy showed that Milhon was stabbed to death.

Lonnie Leroy Williams

Olivia Vega

Williams’ girlfriend, Olivia Vega, was also charged for tampering with evidence after the murder. Vega pleaded not guilty and received a bond reduction of $90,000 during a pre-trial motion on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Her bond was originally set at $100,000. It is currently set at $10,000.

Investigators say Vega helped Williams burn Milhon’s bloody clothes and hide the knife. Deputies say a man told them he and Vega helped Williams get rid of the evidence involved in Milhon’s death.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.