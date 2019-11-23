Precious Moments holds Christmas lighting ceremony

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four State Residents head to Carthage to kick off the Christmas season.

Precious Moments hosted the annual Christmas lighting ceremony this evening.

Visitors participated in a candle walk to the chapel and watched as staff lit up the grounds.

For every plush item sold at today’s event, another plush item was donated.

All donated items go to the Laverne Williams Christmas Party, sponsored by the Carthage Police Department to help kids in need have a merry Christmas.

And many from around the area travel to Carthage to enjoy this special event.

Mishell Hoover, Precious Moments Foundation Vice President, said, “We have people come from all over. We have families who make this a tradition and we have lots of new individuals who are coming to see us, as far as, right now I know Oklahoma and then we have a couple that’s middle Arkansas that’s here already, so excited.”

The Christmas lights will still be available to the public on Fridays from five to eight P.M., through December.