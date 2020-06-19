Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage provides the perfect opportunity recharge

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If you’re looking for a place to pause from everyday life and find time to re-calibrate, the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage provides the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Mishell Hoover, Precious Moments Chapel – Vice President, said, “What makes precious moments life changing?”

It’s what those who visit seek to find out at Precious Moments Chapel and those same people often leave with a changed perspective.

“I think that it is a serenity that you find here at precious moments while you’re on property. What you come thinking and what you leave knowing are two different things, and hopefully it’s for the positive.”

What stands out the most might be a gift shop full of little figurines that piece together different settings of life

“The message you receive from that snapshot in the figurine is more than just a flat photo. You see different things depending on what’s going on in your life. It is truly–precious moments are a snapshot of life’s moments.”

Maybe it’s the chapel itself covered with colorful paintings and murals that cover 9,000 square feet all designed by a man by the name of Samuel Butcher. But the walk through the gardens outside present another sense of tranquility that is hard to forget.

“It’s that look of amazement and innocence and, just sheer beauty and peacefulness that you get to experience through somebody else’s eyes.”

It’s an experience that allows you to be in the moment. A chance to take in the beauty that surrounds you. Because just for a period of time, it provides an escape from the white noise of life, even if it is just for a few seconds

“Peace and tranquility. Peaceful and inspirational. It’s hard to explain–you have to experience it. I truly believe you need to experience precious moments.”