Precious Moments celebrates anniversary with guest speaker

CARTHAGE, Mo. – To celebrate a big anniversary a special guest flew in from Illinois to speak at the Precious Moments Chapel and Grounds.

His name is Matthew Milliner and he is an Associate Professor of Art History at Wheaton College. He came to the chapel to speak to Precious Moments enthusiasts, celebrating their 30th family reunion. Milliner interprets the art work within the chapel and compares it to other art works he’s studied before. But little did he know, the audience was teaching him.

“Gosh, these people are so receptive and interested, that I walk away not depleted but energized.” Matthew Milliner, Associate Professor at Wheaton College, IL

The chapel is open to the public everyday from 9:15 to 5 and you may go to experience a free tour of the chapel and grounds.