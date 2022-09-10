DIAMOND, Mo. — Ozark history was on full display Saturday.

Prairie Day at the George Washington Carver National Monument was back on track after taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of historical groups gave a true image of what life was like in the 1880s in southwest Missouri. Women in costumes were sewing hand-made quilts, dipping candles, and washing laundry on old-fashioned washboards. Several booths were set up provide education on the wildlife, vegetation, and other resources that would have been used to survive back in the day.

“Prairie Day is meant to just commemorate the childhood years of George Washington Carver and exploring the environment what was going on when he was growing up, so we do talk about the Civil War and slavery which is the beginning of his life. That’s how it was here, he was born enslaved on this land during the Civil War,” said Diane Eilenstein, Park Ranger.

Within the first half-hour of the day, over 300 people were already taking on the history lessons.