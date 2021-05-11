Powers Museum in Carthage to close permanently, citing depleting funds

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Powers Museum in Carthage is scheduled to close its doors permanently at the end of the summer.

The museum’s Board of Directors voted back in January to close the facility, citing a depleting funding source.

The museum had been operating on an original endowment from a Powers family member since 1986.

After 34 years, the board realized only one or two years of operating funds were left.

Operating funds included insurance, maintenance costs, utility bills, and paying staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the museum as well. Keeping the museum open for new displays has been difficult over the last year.

While a date has not yet been set, board members tell us they anticipate the closure to be complete by late August.

At this time, items at the museum specific to the Carthage region are planned to move to surrounding regional facilities like the Joplin Museum Complex, the Carthage Civil War Museum, and local libraries.

Board members are also considering talks with the Carthage School District and the City of Carthage to re-purpose the building.

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 24th at 6pm at the Powers Museum.