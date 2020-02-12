Power Purchase Agreement made in Kansas wind farm project

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — As concerns continue to stir over a wind farm project in Bourbon and Crawford Counties, a power purchase agreement has been made.

This agreement promises that power generated from the Jayhawk Wind Farm Project will provide power local customers.

A big question among others many had about this project.

With about 50 wind turbines set to be constructed between Crawford and Bourbon Counties next Summer, many residents are riddled with questions.

Like, who will be using this renewable energy?

Scott Koziar, Apex Clean Energy, said, “Energy will be buying the power output from the wind farm.”

The wind turbine company recently announced energy signed a power purchase agreement, where they plan to use about 155 megawatts of energy from the project.

This agreement helps settle concerns among residents that were worried energy would be used other places.

“Renewable energy is now a mainstay of energy production, not only for the state of Kansas but in the US. That the nation, specifically this region is seeing the benefits of renewable energy.”

But that’s not the only question on the table.

Many are wondering, once turbines are done being used in a few decades, are they even recyclable?

And it turns out, they are.

“At the end of the useful life of the project, those blades are taken down, about 80-90 percent of those can be recycled.”

And what about jobs?

Kevin Huber from Crawford County says he’s worked on wind farms in the past, and he sees this as a great opportunity for his community.

Kevin Huber, Crawford County Resident, said, “I’ve worked on a lot of wind farms. I’ve worked with Apex on a few in the past. So, we’re excited to see them come to town.”

And with the experience of working about a dozen wind farm projects in different communities throughout the Midwest.

Kevin says it’s a win-win for everyone.

“Every small town and community we’ve been to, we’ve seen a positive economic impacts. We’ve seen businesses, gas stations, everybody get extra work and extra income.”

This project helps put the state of Kansas on track to sourcing at least 20% of their power from alternative energy sources.

And those turbines are set to go up in August 2021.