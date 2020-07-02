Power Poles Snapped In Half; Drivers Trapped

JOPLIN, MO– There are nearly 15 power poles snapped in half on Newman road near Goetz road. Emergency personnel were called just before five this evening to the area. Firefighters believe the damage was caused by the storm.

Authorities estimate there are five vehicles involved where the power lines were down. They’re working to get them out of the vehicles now.

The Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and Liberty Utilities Empire District are all working in the area.

The storm, which is still in Northern Jasper County, continues to show strength. The National Weather Service has a Severe Thunderstorm warning on it, as they have for the last hour.

Please avoid the area between Rangeline Rd and Duquesne Rd. There are several power poles/lines down and crews will be working throughout the evening to make repairs. Traffic will be shut down on Newman Road. Thank you for your assistance and understanding. Joplin Police Department

At this hour there are more than two thousand Liberty Utilities Empire District customers without power.