Power outages remain across the four states

In southwest Missouri crews are on scene working to get power back on.

Currently 2,255 Empire District Liberty Utility customers do not have power:

Some New-Mac Electric Cooperative customers do not have power in the McDonald county area.

From their Facebook Page: “KAMO Power has lost transmission to our Saratoga substation, and they have crews working to restore power as soon as possible. This outage will affect New-Mac members between Southwest City and Noel.”

Thousands are without power in Northeast Oklahoma according to Northeast Oklahoma Cooperative :