Power Outages Across Town; Images

More than 2100 people are without power in Southwest Missouri tonight after a powerful storm moves through town.

Jane Ballard with The Country Caboose Wedding Chapel shared these images with us.

Country Caboose is located just South of Newman road and North of Seventh street on Prosperity Road.

Liberty Utilities has 2191 people without power across the area. No word on the exact cause of the outage.

Liberty Utilities says they have about one mile of transmission line down in Joplin with potential with more damage in other areas. They have a crew out working through assessments.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.