Power Outage across central Jasper County

Liberty reported on scene in Purcell for repairs

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

BREAKING: Shortly before 10:00 PM a boom was heard in Purcell according to tips and radio reports. Liberty Utilities are there as of 10:08 PM to work and restore power.

We will keep you updated. Follow this post on Four States Home Page.

10:40 PM UPDATE Power Restored to a few hundred.

