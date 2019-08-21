Power Outage across central Jasper County News Liberty reported on scene in Purcell for repairs by: Shannon Becker Posted: Aug 20, 2019 / 10:27 PM CDT / Updated: Aug 20, 2019 / 10:44 PM CDT BREAKING: Shortly before 10:00 PM a boom was heard in Purcell according to tips and radio reports. Liberty Utilities are there as of 10:08 PM to work and restore power. We will keep you updated. Follow this post on Four States Home Page. 10:40 PM UPDATE Power Restored to a few hundred. View this post on Instagram BREAKING: Shortly before 10:00 PM a boom was heard in Purcell according to tips and radio reports. Liberty Utilities are there as of 10:08 PM to work and restore power. CLICK for updates https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/power-outage-across-central-jasper-county/ We will keep you updated on our INSTA link click @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT