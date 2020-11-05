Power of Ten fundraising campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — The house that love built is in need of your financial help.

The Power of Ten is the Fall fundraising campaign for the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. Not as many families are able to stay at the facility as in years past.

The campaign will help make sure family’s needs are being met during a challenging time.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, said, “We found that a ten dollar gas card, a ten dollar food coupon, a ten dollar restaurant coupon, or just plain ten dollars cash or credit card makes a huge difference in relieving the burden of a family’s seriously ill child and what they’re experiencing.”

If you’d like to donate ten dollars, or any amount of money for that matter, follow the link below.

www.rmhjoplin.org