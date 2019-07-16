Potential bond question could be on 2020 ballot for Neosho area voters

NEOSHO, Mo. – Neosho area voters may play the deciding role in whether to add storm shelters at four schools.

Neosho School Board members are discussing a potential 2020 bond question to fund construction. That would include safe rooms at the Field Early Childhood Center, Central Elementary, Benton Elementary and the middle school. The district has applied for construction funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but is also crunching numbers if that falls through.

“What do we want to do if we have to do it 100 percent with district money, how long to start looking at some of the shelters in other places.” Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent

School board members are looking at putting the bond to a vote in April of 2020.