Post-Holiday blues

JOPLIN, Mo. — Not only is it one of the coldest months of the year, but January is also considered one of the most depressing.

Licensed clinical social worker Barbara Longan says it usually happens after the high many people experience during the holidays comes to an abrupt end, and there’s little to look forward to during the next month.

Barbara Longan, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, said, “We’ve got icky stuff like bills coming in and we’re looking forward to tax time and those sorts of things so it’s the drastic difference between all of the excitement and good stuff to suddenly switch to very little that causes people to become depressed or anxious.”

Longan says it’s time to seek professional help for the condition when the phenomenon gets in the way of your daily life.