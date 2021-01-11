Possible renovation to Memorial Hall in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council will review a multi-million dollar renovation recommendation for Memorial Hall in the downtown area.

A study published back in December recommends a full renovation of the building.

That includes constructing meeting, recreation and performing arts spaces.

The renovation would also include an 8,500 square foot expansion to the existing building.

The anticipated cost for the renovation is $25,000,000.

Council will review the recommendation at their work session Monday at City Hall.

