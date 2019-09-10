Possible natural gas explosion causes large fire in Fort Smith

In the River Valley a possible natural gas leak causes a jaw dropping fire this morning in Fort Smith.

Tall flames consumed a home at the corner of 30th street and Alabama Avenue.

A shed next to it was damaged on the outside with some of the siding melting but the inside was fine.

Despite the heat and grueling conditions, Fort Smith firefighters had the fire under control in 30 minutes.

A man repairing a home nearby said he felt the vibrations of the explosion and was shocked by what he saw.

“All of the sudden, out of nowhere – boom! I’m sitting there messing with a light switch and I think I did something to the electrical, I peek my head outside, this whole house a big ball of flames, it was crazy.”

Battalion Chief Darrell Clark, Fort Smith Fire Department says “Most areas in town we can have a company on scene in less than four minutes so that along with our aggressive tactics really adds to us being able to knock down fires pretty rapidly and we also have some great crews out there.”

Battalion Chief Darrell clark says no one was home at the time.

The family was out of town in texas.

He says if anyone would’ve been inside they would have not survived.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.