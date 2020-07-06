Possible law enforcement impersonator in Southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Ks. — The Independence Police Department is warning the community of a possible law enforcement impersonator.

The police department believes this induvidual is a male, who was seen in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Reports say over the holiday weekend, the person was pulling cars over on US-75, just South of town.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is also investigating this incident.

Anyone who is concerned if they are being stopped by someone who isn’t an officer is being asked to call 911, dispatch can determine whether or not they are real.

It is asked that you crack your window to communicate with them, do not step outside of your car or get into their vehicle.

And turn on your flashers and drive into a well-lit, populated area before pulling over.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.