Charges Filed in Lawrence County Homicide Investigation

Update:

The Lawrence County Prosecutor has filed charges in a homicide investigation in Lawrence County.

James Pride

40 Year old James Pride of Marionville has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action as a result of a homicide investigation that started when deputies were called to a residence north of Marionville regarding a deceased female on Sunday May 24, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the female in a vehicle on the property. Pride was also located on the property and taken into custody without incident.

The female has not yet been identified as the Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate family members.

An autopsy has been scheduled for this afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Pride is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail on no bond pending his first court appearance.

Original:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a possible homicide in eastern Lawrence County.

Deputies were called to a residence located north of Marionville on Sunday May 24th around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a deceased person.

When deputies arrived, the located a 53 YOA female deceased at the location. A male subject also at the location was taken into custody and currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail pending further investigation.

It is believed the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no immediate threat to citizens in the area.

Further information will be released as available.