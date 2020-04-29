Possible funnel cloud caught on video during severe storms in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday was a “Severe Weather Ready Alert Day” after the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Tulsa posted its thunderstorm outlook and rated parts of the River Valley a level 4 out of 5 MODERATE RISK and parts of NWA with a level 3 out of 5 ENHANCED RISK for the rest of the area.

The NWA Weather Authority Team monitored storm closely as the line of storms that moved Southeast through our area Tuesday.

Haley Holdridge, a viewer, was in the Siloam Springs area when she quickly broke our her phone to capture what looks like a funnel cloud.

The video was taken around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 59 next to the Siloam Springs airport.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa did not issue a tornado warning for Siloam Springs or Benton County Tuesday.