Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Possible funnel cloud caught on video during severe storms in Siloam Springs

News

by: Garrett Fergeson

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy to KNWA

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday was a “Severe Weather Ready Alert Day” after the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Tulsa posted its thunderstorm outlook and rated parts of the River Valley a level 4 out of 5 MODERATE RISK and parts of NWA with a level 3 out of 5 ENHANCED RISK for the rest of the area.

The NWA Weather Authority Team monitored storm closely as the line of storms that moved Southeast through our area Tuesday.

Haley Holdridge, a viewer, was in the Siloam Springs area when she quickly broke our her phone to capture what looks like a funnel cloud.

The video was taken around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 59 next to the Siloam Springs airport.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa did not issue a tornado warning for Siloam Springs or Benton County Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories