Possible Explosion Could be Heard in Cherokee County Tonight

CHEROKEE CO., KS–Cherokee County Deputies were called to an abandoned home outside of Galena earlier today.

A family member cleaning up the property found an item he thought was possibly an old explosive device. The Kansas State Fire Marshal and members of the Kansas Highway Patrol Explosive Team were requested to respond, and the item has been deemed not to be a primary explosive.

However, out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement has dug a hole, where the device will be placed and detonated under controlled conditions. Galena Fire and Cherokee County Ambulance Personnel have staged in the area, as standard precautionary protocol.

Should area residents hear an explosion this evening, it will likely be a result of this non-criminal incident.