Possible Cottey College students spend the week in Nevada

More than 100 perspective students will be spending a week at Cottey College in Nevada as a part of their summer workshop program.

The workshop is offered to high school juniors and seniors from across the country to give them a look at what the institution has to offer.

A couple courses they will take throughout the week include leadership, global awareness and women’s studies classes.

While these students may have some time to think about where they’ll go for secondary education, Cottey College is still looking to make a lasting impression.

Joellen Lindner of Cottey College says, “Our goal for them is to really experience what life is like here at Cottey, as well as have a really fun time.”

For students that choose to enroll at Cottey College after their summer workshop, the school will grant them a scholarship that will go towards all four years at the school.

