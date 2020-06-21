Possible coronavirus exposure in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Health Department warns of a possible exposure to covid-19 at the Neosho City Pool at the Neosho Family Y.

An individual that tested positive for the virus visited the pool on June 14 between the hours of 12:30 P.M. and 4:30 P.M.

The individual was not showing symptoms during that time, but they were infectious.

The health department says they feel exposure and transmission during that time was very minimal.

The Neosho Family Y is being cooperative and ensuring proper sanitation is taking place.

The health department says if you have any signs or symptoms, to contact your health provider for an evaluation.