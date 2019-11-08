Portions of Jasper County Highway E to be closed beginning November 12

MODOT announced the upcoming closure of Highway E, east of Carthage, in numerous locations between Jasper County Road 80 and Missouri Route 37 beginning November 12 at 8 a.m. through November 15 to 3 p.m.

The road will be open over the weekends and at night. Work will begin again November 18 through November 22.

Crews will be working on brush removal and drivers should consider alternate routes. Access will be available at the entrances of the work zones but travel into the work zone will not be allowed. Signs will instruct drivers regarding the work zone.