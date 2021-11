JOPLIN, Mo. — A portion of West Junge Boulevard in Joplin is closed — again.

It’s a result of last week’s partial mineshaft collapse. It happened on a stretch of road between Black Cat and Central City roads.

Crews, last week, filled the hole with gravel and slabs of concrete — then covered it with more gravel so they could reopen the road. Today, they poured concrete over the area. The road is expected to reopen again sometime tomorrow afternoon.