Portion of Bourbon County Fairgrounds renovated, thanks to local foundation

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – One lucky four state fair board is a recipient of a grant to renovate its fairgrounds.

The Fort Scott Area Community Foundation has awarded the Bourbon County fair board with a $2,500 grant for paint and supplies. The board received the money because the grounds attract funds, volunteerism, and a lot of people. Many volunteers, including Bourbon County Jail inmates, began working on the fairgrounds about four weeks ago. The dairy and sheep barns were finished just in time for the fair.

“Aww, makes me feel, we are appreciated, so, but no the inmates have been a real big help to us.” Allen Warren, Bourbon County Fair Board Member

The Bourbon County Fair began last Friday and will continue through this Sunday with a livestock sale and the eastern Kansas rodeo.