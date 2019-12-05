Porch Pirates more prevalent around holidays

PITTSBURG, Ks. — With the holiday season in full swing local law enforcement is encouraging you to protect yourself from porch pirates.

Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department say they’ve seen some package thefts already this year.

With the holidays approaching, they say that number is likely to go up.

The problems they’ve seen is with deliveries left on porches and people not being home to receive their packages.

Being proactive could save you the headache of being a victim of mail theft.

Lt. Ben Henderson with the Pittsburg Police Department said, “Things that we would recommend for people is if you have a relative or friend who doesn’t work or doesn’t work during the daytime, delivery hours maybe see if they can receive your packages. Or if your employer will allow you through policy, allow you to have your packages or mail shipped to work, that may be a safer alternative.”

Lieutenant Henderson also says installing a ring camera or other exterior surveillance may be beneficial as well.