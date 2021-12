PARSONS, Kans. — More from Parsons. Police have a porch pirate in custody.

Officers say video was posted to social media on Tuesday of a someone stealing packages off of their porch. Then yesterday, police responded to a home for a possible break-in.

They arrested 33-year-old Rachel Ashley after searching the home. They also say she was the person in the video. She’s being held on charges of criminal trespassing, theft and burglary.