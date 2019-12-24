Popular Parson’s restaurant to undergo renovation

PARSONS, Ks. — A popular restaurant in Parsons is closing for the rest of the year, but will reopen with a big change in 2020.

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant is located on Central Avenue in Parsons.

The owner says, the restaurant will be closed until mid-January for renovations to allow a conversion to an all-you-can eat buffet.

According to a statement from the owners, changing to a buffet-style was the only option to keep Ernesto’s open.

The restaurant came to parsons in 1987 and has remained a popular eatery in the community.